Anonymous ransomware attackers are demanding almost $5,000 from Foxborough Regional Charter School after an attack last month that continues to shut down the school’s network, school officials said Monday.

The charter school system, which has an elementary school and a combined middle school and high school, has not had access to its computers, printers, email servers, and other systems since Oct. 21, said Mark Logan, executive director.

“Unfortunately, the Foxborough Regional Charter School was victimized by a recent ransomware attack and our systems were disrupted. FRCS has engaged experts to guide its recovery from this attack,” the school said in a statement. “While the investigation is ongoing, there is currently no indication that any individuals’ personal information, that includes staff, students, or families, was compromised in this incident.”