Anonymous ransomware attackers are demanding almost $5,000 from Foxborough Regional Charter School after an attack last month that continues to shut down the school’s network, school officials said Monday.
The charter school system, which has an elementary school and a combined middle school and high school, has not had access to its computers, printers, email servers, and other systems since Oct. 21, said Mark Logan, executive director.
“Unfortunately, the Foxborough Regional Charter School was victimized by a recent ransomware attack and our systems were disrupted. FRCS has engaged experts to guide its recovery from this attack,” the school said in a statement. “While the investigation is ongoing, there is currently no indication that any individuals’ personal information, that includes staff, students, or families, was compromised in this incident.”
Advertisement
The school does not know who is responsible for the attack or how the attackers infiltrated the school’s network, Logan said.
“We are in the process of negotiating with them. We anticipate this coming to a conclusion relatively soon,” Logan said. “We completely shut down everything out of an abundance of caution. As we’ve received additional information, we’ve been able to start bringing things online. Fortunately, we have insurance for these types of situations.”
Foxborough police are not investigating the attack, said Foxborough Police Lieutenant Richard Noonan.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.