He became an FBI agent and worked all over the country. A half-century ago, he was assigned to the New York office, where he helped keep an eye on a big shot Mafioso named Paul Castellano .

He grew up in West Roxbury and while a kid in his neighborhood , Kevin White, went on to become mayor, Frank had his eyes set far away from Boston.

Castellano ran the Gambino crime family like any 9-to-5 job. He left his 17-room house on Staten Island, headed over the Verrazano for a leisurely day of crime, then returned to the gaudy, marble-encrusted mansion he built on the ridgeline of Todt Hill to resemble the White House.

Advertisement

Castellano’s nephew, Richard, was an actor who played the role of Clemenza, the hitman who kills about half the cast in “The Godfather.” Richard Castellano had the privilege of uttering the greatest line in a mob movie, after one of his henchmen shoots Paulie Gatto in the head for betraying Don Corleone: “Leave the gun, take the cannoli.”

Robert DeNiro was supposed to play Paulie Gatto, but after Al Pacino quit his role in the movie based on Jimmy Breslin’s book, “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight,” Pacino took the role of Michael Corleone and DeNiro won the part Pacino had ditched.

Like a lot of guys who chased the Mafia, Frank Rock thought Breslin’s absurdist take on the Mafia was closer to reality than Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece. While acknowledging its cinematic brilliance, Frank was leery of the way “The Godfather” made amoral people seem almost noble.

Paul Castellano was old school. He never made it personal between him and the lawmen who pursued him. He could be pleasant, when it was in his interest. He was also of the opinion that selling drugs and wanton violence were not good for business.

Still, my father-in-law said Castellano was venal and brutal. Castellano ordered people taken out the way others order take-out pizza. Castellano had his daughter’s boyfriend, Vito Borelli, whacked because Borelli had compared Castellano to Frank Perdue, the chicken magnate who had the misfortune of looking like the product he sold. Perdue had asked Castellano for help in preventing workers at one of his plants from unionizing.

Advertisement

Castellano also had his abusive former son-in-law, Frank Amato, whacked.

I got lucky. The worst my father-in-law ever did to me was serve Genesse Cream Ale on his sailboat.

Castellano was ahead of his time, pushing the Mafia into legitimate businesses, such as concrete, which you could never have too much of lying around in case somebody was inclined to talk to the government.

Castellano was also a firm believer in cross-community outreach, forming a pact with the Westies, the Irish-American gang from Hell’s Kitchen, knowing the Irish guys were crazy enough to kill anybody.

My father-in-law retired from the FBI some 40 years ago. Castellano retired from the Mafia in 1985, at the age of 70, quite unwillingly, outside a Manhattan steak house called Sparks, which is what the guns used to kill him produced as he fell to the sidewalk on East 46th Street. Castellano’s successor, John Gotti, watched the assassination from across the street.

The Mafia is a shell of itself, thanks to the good work of good guys like Frank Rock. Now, in all those states where the Mafia once controlled gambling, including Massachusetts, the biggest bookie in the state is the state.

Paul Castellano died prematurely of an occupational hazard. Frank Rock has lived a long, fruitful life. Unlike the wise guys he chased who ended up in prison cells or early graves, Frank was a real man of honor.

Advertisement

He spent his 90th birthday surrounded by his three surviving children, a half-dozen of his grandchildren, and two of his great-grandchildren. After blowing out the candles on his cake, he looked around and said, simply, “I feel blessed.”