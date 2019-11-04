Many of the men who participated in the historic event never received recognition because they “took an oath of secrecy to their graves,” said Shawn Ford, the executive director of the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum.

James Stoddard and Abraham Tower were among the hundreds of rebels who took part in the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 1773.

Colonial reenactors and local officials gathered at Cohasset Central Cemetery Monday morning to place commemorative markers at the graves of two Revolutionary War patriots who participated in the Boston Tea Party.

“These were tradesmen, fishermen, carpenters, shopkeepers. . . . they weren’t really well known,” he said. But their contributions were important to shaping the history of the country.

“The Boston Tea Party was the single most important event leading up to the American Revolution,” he said.

The museum plans to place a total of 85 markers at the graves of known Boston Tea Party participants over the next four years in advance of the 250th anniversary, he said.

The young men who took part in the Boston Tea Party came from all walks of life, and many of them disguised themselves as Indians to hide their identities on that fateful night of Dec. 16th, 1773 when they went down to Griffin’s Wharf in Boston to destroy cargo owned by the British East India Company. It was an act of protest that changed the course of history.

Stoddard was 17 and Tower was 21 years old at the time.

Jacqueline Dormitzer, chairwoman of the Cohasset Historical Commission, said that after they smashed and dumped chests of tea into the harbor, Stoddard stayed overnight at an inn in Boston. She said Stoddard got tea leaves caught in his clothing and was worried that he might get caught.

“He left a trail [of tea] in his room, and maybe elsewhere,” she said. “He high-tailed it out of there.”

Tower was a shipbuilder and fisherman, and Stoddard was a shipwright. They both went on to fight in the Revolutionary War.

Dormitzer was happy to see Stoddard and Tower remembered for their role in the Boston Tea Party.

“We’re very honored to have these men commemorated,” she said. “We’re very proud. We had a beautiful day for the ceremony.”

December marks the 246th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, and in honor of the occasion a reenactment will be held on Dec. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Old South Meeting House and the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum. This event is free and open to the public.

“It begins with a fiery tea tax debate at Old South Meeting House, the actual historic hall where the colonists gathered to protest taxation without representation,” museum officials said in a press release. “Then, the public joins a lively procession, led by multiple fife and drum corps, to the waterfront, and witnesses as the Sons of Liberty destroy actual tea into Boston’s historic waters at the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum located over the same body of water where The Boston Tea Party took place 246 years ago!”

The public is invited to send loose tea that will be thrown by reenactors during the anniversary event. Mail dried loose leaf tea (do not mail used tea bags) to: Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, 306 Congress St., Boston, MA 02210, and include your name, address, e-mail and phone number. each person who sends tea will receive an official certificate of participation. The deadline to participate is Dec. 10.

For more information on the anniversary event, visit www.december16.org.

