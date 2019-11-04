“Government could run roughshod over privacy and constitutional rights while evading scrutiny and check” if prosecutors win the appeal pending in the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Kraft’s lawyers wrote in a filing submitted Oct. 31. “That outcome would be directly counter to the Constitution, civil liberties, and the rule of law.”

Lawyers for Robert Kraft argued last week that “everyone loses” if a Florida appellate court accepts prosecutors’ “perverse view of the law” and reverses a lower court ruling that quashed video footage that allegedly showed the Pats owner paying for sexual favors at a spa.

Kraft, 78, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution stemming from his visits on two consecutive days in January to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. The billionaire has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in illegal activity.

Police had obtained a warrant to secretly equip the spa with hidden cameras that allegedly showed Kraft and a number of other men paying women to perform sexual acts on them during massage sessions.

In their Halloween filing, Kraft’s legal team reiterated their assertion that the warrant was deeply flawed, in part because it failed to instruct police to avoid filming people getting legitimate massages during the multi-day sting, a legal principle known as minimization.

“Were the State’s perverse view of the law accepted, the minimization requirement would be gutted: criminal defendants could not raise minimization failures, and virtually no one else would be positioned to complain, let alone obtain redress,” Kraft’s attorneys wrote. “Law enforcement would have no incentive to remain within constitutional bounds when injecting the most invasive forms of surveillance into the most sensitive settings.”

A spokesperson for Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment Monday morning.

Moody’s office said in their appeal brief filed last month that Kraft’s guilt is “a virtual certainty” and that the warrant passed legal muster.

According to Moody’s office, the search warrant met federal legal thresholds “ . . . which together require only that the warrant be issued by a neutral and detached magistrate, be predicated on a showing of probable cause, and be particularized as to the place to be searched and items to be seized.”

Moody’s office said that of the 39 recordings of customers at the spa, only four failed to capture any criminal conduct. And, prosecutors wrote, none “of those four individuals were recorded naked.” Two of them were men and two were women.

