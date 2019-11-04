“The cause of death is gunshot wound of the head and neck, and the manner of death is homicide,” Vermont troopers said in a statement. “The investigation remains ongoing and active. State police continue to ask that anyone who saw the delivery truck or has any information about this case call the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.”

Vermont State Police provided the brief update in the case involving Roberto Fonseca-Rivera , a 44-year-old driver for produce wholesaler Katsiroubas Bros. who was found dead in a company truck on Route 103. State Police said Fonseca-Rivera’s autopsy was conducted on Sunday.

The Roslindale man found dead Friday in his delivery truck on a rural Vermont road was fatally shot in the head and neck, authorities said Monday.

In addition, the statement said, invevstigators are searching for “any businesses, residences or vehicles that may have video showing Vermont Route 103 from Rutland at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, to Interstate 91 in Rockingham at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, also call the Westminster barracks.”

Vermont State Police found the body of Fonseca-Rivera on the side of Route 103 in Rockingham Friday afternoon. Police said he left Rutland about 12:15 p.m. Friday and headed south on Route 103.

Investigators believe he was shot between 1 and 1:30 p.m., according to police. He was found at about 5:45 p.m., when troopers conducting a well-being check on the truck looked inside and saw Fonseca-Rivera’s body.

Fonseca-Rivera had recently returned to his job with the produce company after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge in the fall of 2018 and serving a short prison sentence, company owner Ted Katsiroubas said by phone Sunday.

“He had served his time and he really, from all of our perspectives, left such a good impression on us that we felt comfortable bringing him back,” Katsiroubas said. “We believed in him and felt like he was a good employee.”

Fonseca-Rivera had pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, officials said. Fonseca-Rivera was one of five people arrested in the operation, accused of picking up packages containing cocaine that had been mailed from Puerto Rico to addresses in Canton, Stoughton, Quincy, and Framingham, according to Mass. US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Fonseca-Rivera was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, court records show. It was the shortest sentence handed down in the drug trafficking case: The other four men accused with him are serving sentences of between 2½ and 17½ years.

Ted Katsiroubas said Sunday that Fonseca-Rivera was “very kind, always had a smile every time I saw him,” and that he was highly “dependable, reliable. He showed up. He was able to do pretty much any route that we asked of him, and just a very personable, smiling guy.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.