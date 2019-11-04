Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said Monday afternoon that the pilot of the aircraft was dead. He did not know the pilot’s age, hometown, or gender. A spokesman for New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said there were no other injuries in the crash.

State Police said the crash happened at Rural Cemetery, located near the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Grape Street.

A pilot died Monday afternoon in a small plane crash in a New Bedford cemetery, officials said.

There was no indication as to the cause of the crash Monday afternoon, said Knudson, who expected a preliminary report regarding the incident to be released within the next two weeks.

The crash, which involved a Cessna 150 that had taken off from New Bedford Regional Airport, occurred at about 3:30 p.m., according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane at the time of the crash.

The FAA will probe the incident and the NTSB will determine the probable cause, authorities said.

State Police detectives and troopers from the agency’s crime scene services section are also responding.

Debris from the crash was scattered at the scene. WCVB-TV

