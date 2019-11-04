It happened at approximately 1:10 p.m. when Trooper Michael Sierra was patrolling Route 2 eastbound and noticed a 2009 Nissan Altima sedan stopped on the side of the road near Exit 52A, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement. Sierra pulled over and walked up to the Altima and saw a man and two women inside the car.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper stopped a domestic assault on Route 2 in Lexington on Sunday afternoon - and then found himself in a physical confrontation with the alleged abuser in a traffic lane on the major state highway, according to State Police.

As he approached, the man got out of the car, charged at Sierra, and assaulted him in the right travel lane of the key state highway, Procopio said. Sierra ultimately subdued the man and placed him under arrest.

State Police determined that the 30-year-old Lowell resident “was committing a domestic assault against both female passengers when Trooper Sierra observed them and took action,” Procopio said.

The man, whose name was not released in accordance with the state law that bars police from disclosing arrest information in domestic violence cases, was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington for a psychiatric evaluation.

He is expected to be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery on a police officer; domestic assault and battery; operating under the influence of drugs; and disorderly conduct, Procopio said.

One of the female victims, a 57-year-old Burlington woman, is a relative of the suspect and was taken to the same hospital to be evaluated for undisclosed unjuries. The other victim, a 29-year-old Woburn woman, is a friend of the suspect. She declined medical attention and was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to State Police.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.