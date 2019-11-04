There’s an old saying that if it’s not nailed down, someone will steal it.
Such was the case in Boston recently when a man strolled up the steps of a South End brownstone and helped himself to a large, rather heavy-looking cast-iron urn.
It happened at about 12:23 a.m. on Oct. 25, and Boston police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in this odd theft.
Surveillance video posted on bpdnews.com shows the man in a blue baseball cap casually walking up the steps of a home in Rutland Square. He then immediately starts removing plants and miniature pumpkins from the urn. Once it’s empty, he picks it up and carries it down the stairs and places it in the trunk of a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619. To report information anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
