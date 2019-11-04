Christmas is nearly two months away, but Faneuil Hall Marketplace has already picked out its tree.

A giant Norway spruce made its way to Boston from Wallkill, N.Y. on Monday, and by evening it sat on a massive flatbed truck in front of Quincy Market. The annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

When fully decorated, the tree will be 65 feet tall and 30 to 40 feet wide.