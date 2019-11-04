Christmas is nearly two months away, but Faneuil Hall Marketplace has already picked out its tree.
A giant Norway spruce made its way to Boston from Wallkill, N.Y. on Monday, and by evening it sat on a massive flatbed truck in front of Quincy Market. The annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
When fully decorated, the tree will be 65 feet tall and 30 to 40 feet wide.
The tree will be featured a nightly music and light show that runs from Dec. 3 to Jan. 1.. Thousands of blinking lights will dance to six holiday songs every half hour, starting at 4:30 p.m.
This year’s tree lighting ceremony will include performances from a Wellesley choir and 17-year-old Amanda Mena of Lynn, a runner-up in last year’s season America’s Got Talent. Attendees can participate in the New England Patriots Holiday Toy Drive and enjoy a visit with Santa Claus.
