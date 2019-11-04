Green, Gomez and his two siblings spent the summer living at various scout base camps in New England through a “campership program” for Boy Scout families who are struggling financially. That support has helped the family get back on its feet and helped Gomez, 17, pursue his goals and flourish academically. “Being a scout has kept me stable and well-leveled even through really difficult times, like living in a shelter,” said Gomez, a life-long Boy Scout. “I’ll continue to spread that opportunity of isolation from problems and positivity to other scouts.”

For the past year, his family experienced homelessness. But his mother, Lizbeth Green, made sure Gomez always attended his weekly scout meetings. “I don’t know every single kid by name,” said Chuck Eaton, CEO of the Spirit of Adventure Council, which oversees more than 12,000 scouts. “But I do know Jeffrey and Lizbeth. Their story and their particular situation is pretty extreme. We’re proud to be part of his life and his family’s life.”

A junior at Pioneer Charter School of Science in Everett, Gomez joined Troop 56, part of the Boy Scouts’ Spirit of Adventure Council in Cambridge, nearly two years ago. He is now working to become an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. His project is focused on saving saltmarsh sparrows, which live in low-lying habitats that are threatened by rising sea levels. “I decided I wanted to do a project that would actually be beneficial and have a major impact,” he said.

Advertisement

Gomez reached out to Sean Riley at the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Riley oversees the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, a nature preserve that encompasses Boston’s last remaining salt marsh. Together, they decided Gomez would build 30 birdhouses aimed at replenishing the sparrow population. “That’s part of the learning experience for them because it teaches them perseverance and not to give up if they really want to get something done,” said David English, Troup 56 scoutmaster.

Advertisement

Gomez went to a Home Depot in Chelsea and requested 180 feet of wood to build the bird houses. When the employee learned Gomez was working on an Eagle Scout project, they gave Gomez 195 feet of wood free of charge. With that generosity and the help of other troop members Gomez surpassed his goal by five birdhouses. In March, Gomez will install them at the nature preserve.

His mother, a Costa Rican immigrant, said his experience in the Boy Scouts gave him a sense of purpose through difficult times. “The main core values and morals taught to the kids is what kept us there,” his mother said.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maysoonkhann.