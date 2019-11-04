The ballot question originated with a citizen petition put forth by the Nubian Square Coalition, which has been advocating the change for several years. Supporters say Dudley Square should be renamed because the original Dudley for whom the commercial district was named oversaw the passage of laws that allowed for slavery.

In addition to choosing district and at-large city councilors in Tuesday’s election, Boston voters will be asked what they think about the idea of changing the name of Dudley Square in Roxbury to Nubian Square. The vote is nonbinding. Here’s what you need to know.

“The name Dudley is a painful reminder and insult to the many black residents in the immediate area and beyond whose ancestors suffered the inhumanity and cruelty of slavery,” according to the advocates’ petition. “In addition, the new name of ‘Nubian Square’ would make a statement of resistance against gentrification and stake a claim to the land on which we currently reside, now and for the future.”

Who was Dudley anyway?

Dudley Square was named for Thomas Dudley, an early political leader who served four terms as governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony. He was a founder of “Newtowne,” which later became Cambridge. As governor, he signed the charter establishing Harvard College. He also donated significant land and money to found a school that eventually became Roxbury Latin School. He died in Roxbury in 1653, at the age of 76.

Why Nubian?

The name refers to the ancient Nubian Empire, one of the earliest civilizations in Africa, located on the site of modern-day Sudan. It would also pay tribute to a former longtime Dudley Square anchor business, A Nubian Notion gift shop.

Have there been other similar name changes in Boston?

In 2018, city officials officially changed Yawkey Way, which had been named for former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey who resisted efforts to integrate baseball in the 1950s. The street reverted to a previous name: Jersey Street. Some have also advocated renaming Faneuil Hall, which is named for Thomas Faneuil, an 18th-century merchant who built the structure with money made in part from the slave trade.

Who gets to vote?

Although the issue is specific to Roxbury, citywide voters get to cast a vote.

What happens if the measure passes?

The vote is nonbinding but will send a signal to the mayor and city council that Boston residents want the change. City officials have said they will pay particular attention to the popularity of the change among Roxbury residents.

