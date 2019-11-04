Other communities are picking councilors, school committee members, voting on local ballot initiatives — or choosing their next mayor. Among the contested mayoral contests are ones in Fall River, Brockton, Taunton, Melrose, Somerville, and Medford.

In Boston, voters will pick at least three new city councilors among a field of 18 candidates, who have been barnstorming the city. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters in Boston and in 57 other cities and towns across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a bevy of competitive municipal contests, having a say on local issues ranging from public safety to improving schools to development.

“The issues that local governments deal with are some of the most critical issues affecting citizens, and where they live,” Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Monday, in a get-out-the-vote news briefing at the State House.

“These are things that really are going to affect where you live, so we hope people will participate,” he said, adding that the candidates are “people who have taken the time out of their lives to commit to public service, on issues they generally care about, so I think they deserve to be rewarded by participation.”

All of the state’s cities will have an election, as well as towns with charters that specifically require November elections, and towns that may be holding a special election.

Galvin, who oversees the state’s elections division, said individual municipalities run their own local, non-statewide elections, so polling hours and other logistics will vary among communities. He encouraged voters to visit the state’s website, www.WhereDoIVoteMA.com.

In Boston, eight finalists are vying for one of the council’s four at-large seats, including the incumbents: Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi-George, Michael Flaherty, and Althea Garrison. They face newcomers Alejandra St. Guillen, Julia Mejia, Erin Murphy, and David Halbert.

Wu, the frontrunner who has won the last two at-large elections, said all candidates have focused on a get-out-the-vote drive, at a time that the city is poised to “make history” by possibly electing the city’s first council where the majority of its members are women, people of color, and lean progressive.

“All of that depends on who shows up at the polls on Tuesday,” she said. “In these final hours, all of us are working really hard to make sure every person makes a plan to vote, and encourages their friends, family members, and neighbors to also make a plan.”

Locally, Galvin expects pockets of Boston could see high turnout, specifically in the three districts that will elect a new councilor.

Voters in District 9, which covers Allston and Brighton, Galvin’s neighborhood, will choose between candidates Craig Cashman and Liz Breadon to succeed outgoing councilor Mark Ciommo, who is stepping down.

In District 8, which stretches from Back Bay to Mission Hill, candidates Kenzie Bok and Jennifer Nassour are looking to fill the seat being vacated by councilor Josh Zakim.

Voter turnout, Galvin said, could be particularly heavy in District 5, which stretches from Mattapan to Roslindale but is largely centered in Hyde Park. There, Ricardo Arroyo, whose brother and father also served on the council, faces off against Maria Esdale Farrell, who works for outgoing district Councilor Tim McCarthy.

The district had one of the highest turnouts in the September preliminary election, at 15 percent of registered voters, compared to the 11 percent citywide turnout.

While not all of the elections Tuesday are competitive, several pockets of the state have close contests, for city council or for mayor. In Fall River, for instance, voters will decide between frontrunner Paul Coogan; a write-in candidate, Cathy Ann Viveiros; and Mayor Jasiel Correia, who suspended his campaign amidst a federal public corruption indictment, but whose name still appears on the ballot.

Galvin said he has been monitoring that election and has spoken with election officials in Fall River. “We think they understand what their duties are, and we don’t anticipate anything unusual,” he said.

Galvin said he has made clear to all local election officials that the “intent of the voter has to be clear,” in any write-in campaign.

The secretary said he has not received any official report of pre-election wrongdoing: The most common complaint his office receives in municipal elections is when candidates and their supporters broach a 150-foot buffer meant to keep them from campaigning at polling stations.

Other close races for mayor are expected in Revere, Medford, and Taunton, and Newton voters face a heated campaign for city council, Galvin said.

Galvin would not predict voter turnout across the state, saying it will vary, and turnout is typically lower in local elections, with no state or federal candidates on the ballot. He said, though, that it would be “exceptional” to see turnout reach 30 percent in cities with close mayoral elections.

