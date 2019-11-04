Doyle’s has a long history in the neighborhood, having first opened in 1882. In September owner Gerry Burke Jr. confirmed that it would be closing.

The last hurrah is scheduled for 11 a.m. — that’s when the contents of the iconic Irish pub will be auctioned off. Quincy-based Avenue Auction Sales will be conducting the public auction on the premises at 3484 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain.

If you’re depressed about Doyle’s Cafe being closed, and miss the cozy interior of the place, you can stop by for one more visit Wednesday and take a piece of the bar home with you.

Advertisement

“It’s very sad,’’ Burke said in an interview with the Globe. “I grew up here and I’ve had a wonderful childhood. It’s been my identity for as long as I can remember. It’s a terrible thing and I’m as sad as I can be. But the real estate in JP is as high as it’s going to get and I can’t afford to stay here any more.’’

Doyle’s closed its doors for good Oct. 26.

At the public auction Wednesday morning the wooden booths, bar stools, tables, dishes, glassware, clocks, mirrors, and the numerous posters and political signs that adorned the walls will be sold to the highest bidder.

Grills, ovens, beer coolers and other kitchen equipment will also be on the auction block. An old telephone booth and wooden church pew will also be for sale.

“There’s probably about 300 lots all together,” said Edward F. Smith of Avenue Auction Sales. “There’s a lot of memorabilia.”

Items include a large picture of Boston Mayor John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald, a 1914 plaque dedicated to three elephants (Mollie, Waddy, and Tony) that used to perform at the Franklin Park Zoo, and a “very large quantity of political signs going back over 75 years...too many to list,” according to the auction listing.

Advertisement

Smith said he expects a good turnout.

“I think we’re going to get a lot of sightseers,” he said.

Items will be available for inspection starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and a $200 refundable cash deposit will be required to place a bid.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.