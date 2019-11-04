But at the 17 public and private doctoral universities, which include such heavy hitters such as MIT, Harvard, Northeastern and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, women make up only 22 percent of the presidents. Women of color remain shut out at the top of the leadership ladder: They represent only six of the 34 female college presidents, none of the doctoral university presidents, and none of the board chairs of the state’s 25 public institutions.

Women hold presidencies at 34 of 92 institutions, or 37 percent, up from 31 percent in 2018, according to the Eos Foundation, which conducted the women’s power gap study.

Women are leading Massachusetts colleges and universities in increasing numbers, but they remain under-represented at the state’s most elite academic institutions, according to the results of a new study released Monday.

Advertisement

Many colleges and universities are making strides toward gender parity, and half of the 14 presidents appointed during the 2019 academic year were women, said Andrea Silbert, the president of the Eos Foundation and the study’s lead author.

“The opportunity is within reach for the higher education sector to become the first major industry in Massachusetts to reach gender parity,” Silbert said in a statement.

Women make up nearly half of the provosts and deans at institutions statewide, suggesting that the leadership “pipeline is full” of candidates who could eventually take on the role of president of a college or university, according to the study.

The study, which is in its second year, also ranks colleges and universities by how well they do in including women in the leadership teams and boards and how well they compensate women compared to men.

Institutions that were or remain women’s colleges performed the best, including Bay Path University, Simmons University, Emmanuel College, Wellesley College and Mount Holyoke College.

Advertisement

Boston College, a Catholic institution in the Jesuit tradition, received the fewest points.

MIT and Merrimack College, also a Catholic college, were tied for second-to-last place in the rankings of private institutions. UMass Amherst received the fewest points for gender parity among the state universities, even though half the students enrolled on the campus are women, according to the report.

The Eos Foundation concluded that MIT, Merrimack, BC, and the Hult International Business School are in need of urgent attention. The schools should give “serious consideration to immediate changes to improve women’s representation on their leadership teams, boards, and among their highest paid professionals,” the report states.

At MIT, where women make up almost 40 percent of the student body, gender concerns have taken on a new urgency. In recent months, in the wake of revelations that MIT took money from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, women have complained that they feel disrespected and sidelined at the top research university.

Last week, Rafael Reif, MIT’s president, said he has heard many “troubling accounts of persistent inequities for women at MIT, from belittlement to marginalization.”

The Eos study also examined wages at the state’s colleges and universities and found that women in leadership roles in community colleges and smaller private colleges were earning as much as men.

Still, the top 10 earners on college and university campuses in Massachusetts are largely men, including the BC football ($2.5 million) and basketball ($1.5 million) coaches; two leaders of MIT’s investment arm ($2.1 million and $1.8 million each); and the presidents of Boston University ($1.8 million) and Northeastern University ($1.5 million), according to the report. The compensation data is from 2017 and is the most recent publicly available information. Former Harvard president Drew Faust was among two women who cracked the top 10 list, earning $1.5 million; the other woman was a Harvard Business School faculty member who made $1.8 million that year.

Advertisement

“While Massachusetts is moving in the right direction with the recent additions of seven female presidents, far too many schools are making minimal progress toward gender parity and racial/ethnic representation at the highest leadership levels,” the report states.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.