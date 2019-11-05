So it was Tuesday, as Mayor Martin J. Walsh waited to see whether voters would follow through on electing one of the most progressive, and activist, city councils in Boston’s history.

Every four years, like clockwork, one of the most important figures in an off-year Boston municipal election is nowhere to be found on the ballot.

The council has been quietly transforming itself for six years, from a small-bore, pothole- obsessed group of neighborhood operators into one with grander ideas about its place, one that thinks of itself as a branch of government — even if not a co-equal one.

In September, voters gave the early nod to newcomer Alejandra St. Guillen in the at-large council race (along with three incumbents) and to Kenzie Bok, Ricardo Arroyo, and Craig Cashman in the races for three open district seats.

To be sure, all those results were open to change after the polls closed on Tuesday’s general election. But they pointed to a council that could become a potent counterweight to the nearly unchallenged influence of the mayor.

This has been an odd election for Walsh, coming at a time when his administration is under siege following a string of corruption cases. The convictions of aides Kenneth Brissette and Tim Sullivan on federal corruption charges, and the guilty plea of John Lynch for taking a bribe to influence a case before the Zoning Board of Appeal combined to make the mayor’s influence nearly invisible in an election that could reshape the City Council.

Don’t get me wrong: Walsh has not been implicated in either of those cases. And he remains a popular mayor, presiding over a time of explosive growth. Obviously, he is still the single most powerful politician in town. But his ability to push through things he wants — and to shut down ideas he abhors — will likely be weaker in January than it has been.

Beyond that, off-year elections are widely viewed a indicators of the next mayor’s race, and this is no exception.

The obvious question is whether Councilor at-large Michelle Wu will challenge Walsh in two years. She has been coy thus far, insisting that she has no plans beyond her present role. But both her relative popularity and her willingness to think big about major issues confronting the city, from climate change to transportation to development, have positioned her as an obvious rival — a perception she hasn’t gone out of her way to deflate.

Wu is a terrific and deeply thoughtful city councilor, and I say that as someone who has disagreed with several of her big ideas. (No, making the T free doesn’t make much sense.)

Still, no one should underestimate the difficulty of unseating a sitting Boston mayor — it hasn’t happened since 1949, and for good reason. There are plenty of people — Michael Flaherty among them — who can tell Wu what it’s like to try to raise millions of dollars against the mayor, or to put together the kind of citywide organization no city councilor can build. History says that topping the ballot in a council race is no predictor at all of a mayoral future.

No one should underestimate Walsh either. He was elected on the strength of his deep understanding of the issues city residents care about, and he retains that. Voters believe deeply in his fundamental goodness. He is presiding, at least for now, in a time of prosperity, particularly among the minority of Bostonians who actually vote.

But for the first time in memory, the City Council is a barometer of a city that is changing — one that is becoming more progressive and less parochial. Even in a soggy, low-turnout general election, if you listened closely you could hear the sound of change.

