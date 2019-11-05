For the first time in its history, the council could have a majority of women, along with more than 12 people of color — the most ever — changing the identity of a panel that has historically been dominated by white men, and better reflecting a city where the majority of residents are black, Latino, Asian, Native American, or biracial.

A bevy of of progressive-minded candidates put their hats in the ring, with community, housing, and social justice activists seeking one of the 13 seats on the council, the city’s legislative body, which has been raising its profile in recent years and pushing Mayor Martin J. Walsh to the left.

After the most competitive contest in years, Boston voters were poised Tuesday to elect at least three new city councilors from the most diverse field of candidates in history.

Advertisement

At-large Councilor Michelle Wu, a flag bearer of Boston’s progressive movement, was a frontrunner leading into the election, having placed first in the last two council races. Her fellow at-large incumbents Annissa Essaibi-George and Michael Flaherty were looking to join her again on the council, having placed second and third, respectively, in the September preliminary election, which narrowed the field of hopefuls from 15 to eight.

The final slot for one of the four at-large seats remained an open race, however, as political newcomer Alejandra St. Guillen, who placed fourth in September, was looking to fend off strong finishes from community activist Julia Mejia; school teacher Erin Murphy; and David Halbert, who has built a public service career working in state and city government.

At a debate in October, the challengers looked to make their mark against the established incumbents on issues that played a central role throughout the campaign: the opioid epidemic, transportation, and housing.

At-large Councilor Althea Garrison, the fourth incumbent, was appointed to the council by default in January to fill the vacancy created by Ayanna Pressley’s election to Congress. Garrison, a perennial candidate for three decades, spent the last several weeks asking voters to award her with a full-term, in what would be her first successful election to the council.

Advertisement

On a cold, rainy day, turnout hovered at 13 percent by 6 p.m. Tuesday, two hours before the polls closed, bettering the abysmal 11 percent turnout in the September election. The early result matched the final 13 percent turnout the city saw in 2015, the last non-mayoral municipal contest.

Alongside the contest for four at-large council seats, there were three competitive races for district council seats to succeed councilors who were not seeking re-election.

In District 8, which stretches from Beacon Hill to Mission Hill, voter turnout was heavy in Back Bay, which makes up most of the district. Kenzie Bok, a housing activist and first-time candidate, handily won the preliminary election, and was again looking to best Jennifer Nassour, a newcomer and the former chair of the state Republican Party. The area had been represented by Councilor Josh Zakim.

District 9, comprised of Allston and Brighton, had one of the most competitive race of the election, as Craig Cashman, a city native who grew up in the local political establishment and works as an aide for state Representative Michael J. Moran, faced Liz Breadon, a community activist who moved here from Ireland two decades ago. Councilor Mark Ciommo said earlier this year that he would step down.

Advertisement

Voter interest was also high in District 5, which is centered in Hyde Park, and stretches from Mattapan to Roslindale. Incumbent Councilor Tim McCarthy said in January he would step down.

His education director, Maria Esdale Farrell, is looking to succeed him. The first-place finisher in September was Ricardo Arroyo, a lawyer whose brother and father also served on the council.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.