State Police are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 93 south in Medford that has led to the closure of two lanes during the Tuesday morning commute.

MassDOT reported the crash has resulted in injuries and was located near Exit 33, the exit for Fellsway West. On Mass511.com, traffic was backed up to the interchange with Interstate 95.

State Police said around 6:34 a.m. that the two left lanes were closed while they were on scene.