A former hospice nurse accused of stealing morphine meant for dying veterans at the Bedford VA hospital was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Boston, officials said.
Kathleen Noftle, 55, of Tewksbury, was indicted on charges of tampering with a consumer product and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts announced Tuesday.
“Noftle used her position as a nurse to obtain doses of morphine that were meant to be given to the veterans under her care in the hospice unit,” prosecutors wrote in a statement.
Noftle allegedly told federal agents she diluted her patient’s liquid morphine with tap water and helped herself to some of weakened drug, according to a statement.
One of her patients in the hospice unit, a veteran, may have died suffering and struggling to breathe because of Noftle’s actions, officials said.
Before working at the Bedford VA Medical Center, Noftle resigned as a nurse at another hospital because she failed “to follow appropriate procedures when wasting narcotics on 60 occasions,” according to a statement.
Noftle faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for tampering with a consumer product. She faces an additional four years behind bars, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, officials said.
