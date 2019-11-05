A former hospice nurse accused of stealing morphine meant for dying veterans at the Bedford VA hospital was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Boston, officials said.

Kathleen Noftle, 55, of Tewksbury, was indicted on charges of tampering with a consumer product and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts announced Tuesday.

“Noftle used her position as a nurse to obtain doses of morphine that were meant to be given to the veterans under her care in the hospice unit,” prosecutors wrote in a statement.