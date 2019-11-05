[First Snow Thurs Nite-Fri?] Great amount of uncertainty in the forecast, but still on the table. Caution that much could still change to alter outcomes. Best chance northern CT, Berkshires into central/western MA. Stay tuned!

On Monday, the National Weather Service said the first snow was most likely to fall in Central and Western Massachusetts and nearby parts of Connecticut.

Forecasters warned early Monday that the first snowfall of the season could happen Thursday into Friday, and to “stay tuned.” So we did — and here’s the latest.

However, on Tuesday, forecasters were saying that the precipitation would mainly be “just a period” from Thursday night through early Friday, although “a bit” of snow could be possible in areas with high terrain. In fact, the odds of an inch or more of snow are rather low outside the highest terrain of Massachusetts, forecasters tweeted early Tuesday.

[Thu Night into early Fri AM] Appears mainly just a period of rain Thu night/early Fri. A bit of snow is possible in the high terrain, but any accums will likely be minor. While changes can still occur, the odds of 1"+ of snow are rather low outside the highest terrain of MA. pic.twitter.com/kdKQDSTFcx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 5, 2019

Shortly after, forecasters also said the threat of accumulating snow was “diminishing” for much of the region but noted that unseasonably cold temperatures would still move in Friday into Saturday.

[The Week Ahead] The threat for accumulating snow is diminishing Thu night/early Fri for much of the region, we will not escape the unseasonably cold temps that follow Fri into Sat. A brief recovery Sun before another shot of well below normal temps arrives early next week. pic.twitter.com/SPLX3KMLkP — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 5, 2019

A forecast discussion posted to the weather service’s website around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday noted that there would be a period of rain Thursday afternoon and night, “which may end as a bit of snow across the high terrain, with little if any accumulation.”

As for location, forecasters expect if snow does fall, it would probably hit “across portions of the interior [of the state] and especially higher elevations later Thursday night.” Accumulation would probably be confined to the Berkshires, where about an inch is possible, forecasters said; the state’s interior would probably just see a coating.

Although many in Massachusetts might not see any white flakes this week, forecasters did note that snow could be possible again early next week, as another shot of unseasonably cold air returns.

“Some snow is possible by Tuesday but that’s all we can say at this time range,” forecasters said.