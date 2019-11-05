fb-pixel

Forecasters warned early Monday that the first snowfall of the season could happen Thursday into Friday, and to “stay tuned.” So we did — and here’s the latest.

On Monday, the National Weather Service said the first snow was most likely to fall in Central and Western Massachusetts and nearby parts of Connecticut.

However, on Tuesday, forecasters were saying that the precipitation would mainly be “just a period” from Thursday night through early Friday, although “a bit” of snow could be possible in areas with high terrain. In fact, the odds of an inch or more of snow are rather low outside the highest terrain of Massachusetts, forecasters tweeted early Tuesday.

Shortly after, forecasters also said the threat of accumulating snow was “diminishing” for much of the region but noted that unseasonably cold temperatures would still move in Friday into Saturday.

A forecast discussion posted to the weather service’s website around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday noted that there would be a period of rain Thursday afternoon and night, “which may end as a bit of snow across the high terrain, with little if any accumulation.”

As for location, forecasters expect if snow does fall, it would probably hit “across portions of the interior [of the state] and especially higher elevations later Thursday night.” Accumulation would probably be confined to the Berkshires, where about an inch is possible, forecasters said; the state’s interior would probably just see a coating.

Although many in Massachusetts might not see any white flakes this week, forecasters did note that snow could be possible again early next week, as another shot of unseasonably cold air returns.

“Some snow is possible by Tuesday but that’s all we can say at this time range,” forecasters said.