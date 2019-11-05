Alton Palmer, 23, of Medford was arrested around 6 p.m. after a State Police trooper stopped his black BMW on Summer Street, State Police said in a statement.

“Trooper [Christopher] Kane noted that the driver was repeatedly looking at backpack located on the passenger seat. Palmer was asked to exit the vehicle and sit in the back seat of Trooper Kane’s cruiser,” the statement said. “Trooper Kane searched the vehicle and found a loaded semi-automatic .32-caliber Mauser handgun with three rounds of ammunition.”

Palmer does not have a license to carry a firearm in Massachusetts, State Police said.

Palmer was arrested and set to be arraigned in Lynn District Court Tuesday on charges including carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and negligent operation of motor vehicle, State Police said.

