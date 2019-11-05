A 34-year-old man died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 in Freetown, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver was alone and driving northbound when his vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree and causing fatal injuries to the man, whose identity has not been released, State Police said.

State Police responded to the scene, near Exit 10, at approximately 7:45 p.m., according to a statement.