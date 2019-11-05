A 34-year-old man died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 in Freetown, Massachusetts State Police said.
The driver was alone and driving northbound when his vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree and causing fatal injuries to the man, whose identity has not been released, State Police said.
State Police responded to the scene, near Exit 10, at approximately 7:45 p.m., according to a statement.
State Police, the agency’s Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and its Crime Scene Services Section are assisting with the investigation. The Freetown Fire Department and the state Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.
