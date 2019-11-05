A man avoided major injuries Monday night when he reacted to the carjacking of his Volkswagen Passat by jumping onto the hood of the vehicle and clinging onto the swerving vehicle until it crashed into three parked cars in the Fenway neighborhood, police said.

The incident began around 7:44 p.m. Monday when the man parked his 2017 Passat in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue while he was putting items in the trunk, according to Boston Police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

A carjacking suspect suddenly jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, locked the doors and then started driving away. At that point, the owner jumped onto the hood of the Volkswagen and held on even as the thief swerved to the left and right in an effort to dislodge him, police said.