David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office, confirmed the arraignments but declined to identify the two men, saying the court currently has the matter under seal. He expected that seal to be lifted at the 2 p.m. Wednesday arraignment. Details regarding the charges the two men are facing were also unclear Tuesday.

Two men will be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Wednesday afternoon in connection with the January death of Christopher McCallum, a father of three from Bridgewater who died the day after he was allegedly sucker-punched and his head hit the ground hard outside an American Legion Post in Quincy.

McCallum, a 44-year-old engineer, was trying to break up a fight when he was sucker-punched in late January, according to his relatives. On Jan. 26, he went to the Robert I. Nickerson Post on Moon Island Road with his twin brother to listen to a band that had played at the brother’s bachelor party last year, McCallum’s brother-in-law, Bill Doyle, said earlier this year.

A group of men was kicked out of the post after causing trouble on the other side of the bar, Doyle said. They lingered in the parking lot and got into a fight when the bar closed and patrons left, he said.

Kathy McCallum has said her husband was trying to break up a fight when he was hit in the head and fell backward, fracturing his skull on the pavement.

Police found McCallum unconscious and bleeding. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he died the following day after being taken off life support.

The day after McCallum died, the Quincy Police Department announced it had recused itself from the investigation.

Messages left with State Police were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Doyle released a statement from McCallum’s family saying they are “grateful to the Norfolk District Attorney and State Police for their nine month investigation of Chris McCallum’s death.”

“We continue to struggle with his loss daily and look forward to finding him justice through the court system,” said the family in the statement. “The McCallum family will never be the same without his loving presence.”

McCallum grew up in the Squantum neighborhood of Quincy. He and his wife moved to Bridgewater 18 years ago. He coached youth football and built an ice rink in his neighborhood.

Shelley Murphy of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.