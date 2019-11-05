The fire was put out and the victim was found dead inside the car, police said. His identity has not been released.

Manchester police responded to a car accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Road and Island Pond Road at around 3:30 a.m., police said in a statement. When the officers arrived, they saw a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt that was up against a tree and fully engulfed in flames.

One man died in a fiery single-car crash in Manchester, N.H., early Tuesday morning, police said.

Based on the tire tracks, police believe the man was driving south on Lake Shore Road when his car left the road, drove on the dirt shoulder, and rammed into a large tree. The cause of the crash is unknown but under investigation, police said.

Lake Shore Road was closed after the accident but reopened just before 11 a.m., according to a Manchester police dispatcher.

Manchester police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to reach out to the department at 603-668-8711.

