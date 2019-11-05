“We took the parking lot in front of the building and created this really phenomenal [1 acre] park that opened this past summer,’’ said Peter Sougarides, a principal at the firm. “Our mission has been from the beginning to make it a neighborhood gathering spot ... so it’s not just a green space to look at.”

Samuels & Associates, the Fenway based developer who has played a key role in some of those new arrivals, is now planning to build a 6,000-square foot outdoor rink on the greenspace created in front of what is now known as 401 Park — or the Old Sears Building.

There’s one more change coming to Fenway neighborhood where high rise residences and stores and offices in glass boxes have arrived in recent years — an outdoor ice skating rink.

But now the New England winter is approaching and Sougarides said the company wants to keep the space as a destination for neighborhood residents along with visitors to the Fenway and 401 Park, which now hosts the Time Out Market and Trillium Brewing among its tenants.

“The skating rink is part of our mission to make [401 Park] a year round destination, not just a spring and summer...The rink is the best way to do that,’’ said Sougarides. “Doesn’t everyone love to skate?”

The rink will cover about 6,000 square feet and end to end it will be about 100 feet — half the size of the rink the Boston Bruins skate on at the TD Garden. There will be bleachers, skate rentals and some costs, although Sougarides said the pricing has not yet been set.

The outdoor rink is not just on the planning board, but an idea that will become a reality starting soon when construction starts, said Sougarides. Opening is expected in early December and, weather permitting, the rink will operate into March.

If this winter proves balmy, Sougarides said the rink will nevertheless persist. “The ice-making will be going on throughout the season,’’ he said. “And the Zamboni smoothing out the ice as well.”

The plan is to provide skating lessons, maybe a hockey game or two and some ice dancing, although the specific programming is still a work in progress, he said.

“We thought it was a good multi-generational activity... We think it brings people together, bring families together,’’ Sougarides said. “It’s a great space for all generations.”

