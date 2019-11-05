“I think he always wanted to be an airline pilot and just never had the chance,” he said. “He would fly every couple of days, whenever the weather was good.”

Paul Vidal, who was the only person on board the plane, was a licensed pilot with over 20 years of experience, according to his son, Andrew Vidal.

The pilot who died in a plane crash in New Bedford Monday afternoon was a 74-year-old Westport man who loved to fly, according to his family.

Vidal used to teach at the Community College of Rhode Island. He retired several years ago and enjoyed flying whenever he could, according to his son.

Vidal was doing what he loved — piloting his Cessna 150 — when his plane suddenly crashed down into Rural Cemetery, which is located near the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Grape Street in New Bedford, authorities said.

Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said Monday afternoon that there was no indication as to the cause of the crash, and he expected a preliminary report regarding the incident to be released within the next two weeks.

Vidal’s Cessna 150 had taken off from New Bedford Regional Airport and crashed in the cemetery around 3:30 p.m., officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane at the time of the crash.

The FAA will probe the incident, and the NTSB will determine the probable cause, authorities said.

