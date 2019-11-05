Chad “Life” Benjamin, 42, pleaded guilty in June in US District Court to a charge of distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base, stemming from his sale of 53.8 grams of crack cocaine to a cooperating witness for $2,800 in June 2018, according to legal filings.

A Brockton crack cocaine dealer with a lengthy criminal record faces sentencing Tuesday in federal court in Boston, and prosecutors want him to serve 15 and 1/2 years, citing his “73 adult arraignments with convictions for distributing cocaine in a school zone, assault and battery, and separate convictions for firearm possession,” records show.

The witness told investigators that Benjamin “dyes his crack cocaine different colors in order to see where his drugs move throughout the city,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum filed Oct. 29.

In addition to his 73 adult arraignments, the government wrote, Benjamin “has 15 juvenile entries on his criminal record dating back to the time he was 11 years old.”

Prosecutors said “Benjamin’s crack distribution in Brockton is poisoning the very city he calls home and destroying lives.”

His court-appointed lawyer, Leonard E. Milligan III, sees it differently.

Milligan requested that Benjamin receive a 5-year sentence, adding in court papers that his client’s “life story has many hallmarks of a person destined for addiction and mental health issues.”

Benjamin was a “functionally homeless teenager” as a youth and was shot for the first time at the age of 14, Milligan wrote.

“Despite his criminal past, Mr. Benjamin has people who love him and see his better nature,” Milligan wrote, noting that Benjamin has a roofing job waiting for him once he completes his sentence.

Benjamin also submitted a four-page letter to the court, written in elegant cursive.

“Unfortunately for many years I have made very poor decisions, due to a lack of the skills needed for my own personal growth as well as improvement,” Benjamin wrote. “ ... I now stand before you, your honor, aware and mindful that I must take the initiative in doing something different with my life.”

He continued, “In closing, I want to apologize to the City of Brockton for my negative behavior, and illicit actions. My apologies to all the families effected by drug activities. Most importantly I want to apologize to my own family, to my children for my absence, embarrassment and negligence.”

