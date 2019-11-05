Voters in communities around Massachusetts went to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on a number of local races. Here’s a look at unofficial results from key races, including Boston’s city council election, from around the state. These totals will be regularly updated.
In Boston (additional towns and cities below):
City Councilor at large (*indicates incumbent)
Michael F. Flaherty* 4,034/20.42%
Alejandra Nicole St. Guillen 1,858/9.40%
Michelle Wu* 4,142/20.96%
Julia Mejia 1,663/8.42%
Erin J. Murphy 1,926/9.75%
Althea Garrison* 1,555 /7.87%
David Halbert 1,126/ 5.70%
Annissa Essaibi George* 3,338/16.90%
City Councilor District 1
Lydia Edwards* 1,776/ 96.63%
City Councilor District 2
Edward Flynn* 1,121/ 97.56%
City Councilor District 3
Frank Baker* 373/95.64%
City Councilor District 4
Andrea Campbell* 0/0%
Jeff Durham 0/0%
City Councilor District 5
Maria Esdale Farrell 0/0%
Ricardo Arroyo 0/0%
City Councilor District 6
Matt O’Malley* 0/0%
City Councilor District 7
Ray Owens Sr. 189 / 18.94%
Kim Janey* 1,239 / 68.38%
City Councilor District 8
Jennifer Ann Nassour 568/ 31.35%
Kenzie Bok 198/66.44%
City Councilor District 9
Liz Breadon 197/67.24%
Craig Cashman 96/ 32.76%
Ballot question 1: “Do you support the renaming/changing of the name of Dudley Square to Nubian Square?”
Yes: 3,084/38.43%
No: 4,940/61.57%
16.86% of precints reported
Results from other cities and towns in Massachusetts that held elections on Tuesday:
Amesbury
https://www.amesburyma.gov/clerk
Braintree
https://braintreema.gov/427/Election-Results
Brockton
https://brockton.ma.us/city-departments/elections-commission/
Malden
https://www.cityofmalden.org/198/Election-Results
Marlborough
https://www.marlborough-ma.gov/city-clerk/pages/municipal-election-results
Medford
http://www.medfordma.org/departments/voter-registration/election-results/
Melrose
https://www.cityofmelrose.org/elections
Methuen
https://www.cityofmethuen.net/office-of-the-city-clerk/pages/election-results
Quincy
https://www.quincyma.gov/govt/depts/city_clerk/election/election_results_2005.htm
Revere
https://www.revere.org/departments/election-commission/results
Waltham
https://www.city.waltham.ma.us/elections/pages/election-results