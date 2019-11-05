fb-pixel

Voters in communities around Massachusetts went to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on a number of local races. Here’s a look at unofficial results from key races, including Boston’s city council election, from around the state. These totals will be regularly updated.

In Boston (additional towns and cities below):

City Councilor at large (*indicates incumbent)

Michael F. Flaherty* 4,034/20.42%

Alejandra Nicole St. Guillen 1,858/9.40%

Michelle Wu* 4,142/20.96%

Julia Mejia 1,663/8.42%

Erin J. Murphy 1,926/9.75%

Althea Garrison* 1,555 /7.87%

David Halbert 1,126/ 5.70%

Annissa Essaibi George* 3,338/16.90%

City Councilor District 1

Lydia Edwards* 1,776/ 96.63%

City Councilor District 2

Edward Flynn* 1,121/ 97.56%

City Councilor District 3

Advertisement

Frank Baker* 373/95.64%

City Councilor District 4

Andrea Campbell* 0/0%

Jeff Durham 0/0%

City Councilor District 5

Maria Esdale Farrell 0/0%

Ricardo Arroyo 0/0%

City Councilor District 6

Matt O’Malley* 0/0%

City Councilor District 7

Ray Owens Sr. 189 / 18.94%

Kim Janey* 1,239 / 68.38%

City Councilor District 8

Jennifer Ann Nassour 568/ 31.35%

Kenzie Bok 198/66.44%

City Councilor District 9

Liz Breadon 197/67.24%

Craig Cashman 96/ 32.76%

Ballot question 1: “Do you support the renaming/changing of the name of Dudley Square to Nubian Square?”

Yes: 3,084/38.43%

No: 4,940/61.57%

16.86% of precints reported

Results from other cities and towns in Massachusetts that held elections on Tuesday:

Amesbury

https://www.amesburyma.gov/clerk

Braintree

https://braintreema.gov/427/Election-Results

Brockton

https://brockton.ma.us/city-departments/elections-commission/

Malden

https://www.cityofmalden.org/198/Election-Results

Marlborough

https://www.marlborough-ma.gov/city-clerk/pages/municipal-election-results

Medford

http://www.medfordma.org/departments/voter-registration/election-results/

Melrose

https://www.cityofmelrose.org/elections

Methuen

https://www.cityofmethuen.net/office-of-the-city-clerk/pages/election-results

Quincy

https://www.quincyma.gov/govt/depts/city_clerk/election/election_results_2005.htm

Revere

https://www.revere.org/departments/election-commission/results

Waltham

https://www.city.waltham.ma.us/elections/pages/election-results