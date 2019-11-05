Slippery tracks caused by fallen leaves triggered delays up to 40 minutes on several MBTA Commuter Rail lines Tuesday morning, the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services said.
The MBTA reported delays on the Newburyport/Rockport and Kingston/Plymouth lines because of “slippery rail conditions,” the MBTA said in tweets Tuesday morning. Keolis, which operates the commuter rail system, said the Needham Line was also delayed because of slippery tracks.
“We are seeing reports from engineers and crews of slippery rail occurring in select locations, including the Needham line and Plymouth line. This is common for this season on railroads in many places around the world. As the leaves fall and trains travel over them, a slippery film can build up on the track, which requires additional time to slow and accelerate,” Keolis said in a statement.
Commuter rail passengers experienced widespread delays Tuesday morning because of train traffic, mechanical issues, “late arrival of equipment,” and other issues, the MBTA said in tweets.
“The MBTA and Keolis have expedited vegetation management work on the right of way to help reduce leaf fall near the tracks,” the statement said.
Rockport Train 101 (6:39 am from North Station) is now operating 30-40 minutes behind schedule between West Gloucester and Rockport due to slippery rail conditions. Visit https://t.co/f7Sdq4Bg2h for more about this fall weather issue.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 5, 2019
Newburyport Line Train 108 (8:15 am from Rockport) is expected to depart Rockport 15-25 minutes behind schedule due to the late arrival of equipment caused by slippery rail conditions.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 5, 2019
Kingston Train 034 (6:19 am from Kingston) is operating 5-10 minutes behind schedule between Abington and South Station due to slippery rail conditions. Go to https://t.co/f7Sdq4Bg2h to learn more about this fall weather related issue.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 5, 2019
