Slippery tracks caused by fallen leaves triggered delays up to 40 minutes on several MBTA Commuter Rail lines Tuesday morning, the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services said.

The MBTA reported delays on the Newburyport/Rockport and Kingston/Plymouth lines because of “slippery rail conditions,” the MBTA said in tweets Tuesday morning. Keolis, which operates the commuter rail system, said the Needham Line was also delayed because of slippery tracks.

“We are seeing reports from engineers and crews of slippery rail occurring in select locations, including the Needham line and Plymouth line. This is common for this season on railroads in many places around the world. As the leaves fall and trains travel over them, a slippery film can build up on the track, which requires additional time to slow and accelerate,” Keolis said in a statement.