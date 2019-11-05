A small earthquake shook the ground Monday afternoon under New Brunswick, Canada, just over the border from Maine.

The 1.9-magnitude earthquake occurred around 3:52 p.m., according to the US Geological Survey. It was 3.12 miles deep, the USGS recorded.

The epicenter of the small earthquake was in Passamaquoddy Bay, 3.12 miles southeast of Saint Andrews, Canada, and about 5.59 miles north of Passamaquoddy Pleasant Point Reservation in Maine, according to the USGS.