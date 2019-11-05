A small earthquake shook the ground Monday afternoon under New Brunswick, Canada, just over the border from Maine.
The 1.9-magnitude earthquake occurred around 3:52 p.m., according to the US Geological Survey. It was 3.12 miles deep, the USGS recorded.
The epicenter of the small earthquake was in Passamaquoddy Bay, 3.12 miles southeast of Saint Andrews, Canada, and about 5.59 miles north of Passamaquoddy Pleasant Point Reservation in Maine, according to the USGS.
No damage or injuries were reported from the earthquake in the surrounding Maine towns of Perry and Robbinston, according to the towns’ police departments.
“It’s possible that someone right along the shores of Passamaquoddy Bay might have felt it, but I didn’t get any reports of that,” John Ebel, a seismologist at Boston College’s Weston Observatory, said. “They would’ve felt a sharp shake, kind of an explosion type shake, and then they usually hear a ‘boom’ associated with it.”
Advertisement
In the past two weeks, earthquake activity has picked up in the Northeast, Ebel said. There was a swarm of seven or eight small earthquakes about 45 miles northwest of where Monday’s earthquake occurred, but no recent ones in Passamaquoddy Bay, he said.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.