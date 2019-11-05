Interstate 495 southbound is closed at Exit 26 in Berlin early Tuesday following a multi-truck crash there just after 3 a.m.
Massachusetts State Police responded to a major crash between three tractor-trailers and a pickup just south of Exit 26 that resulted in one of the tractor-trailers catching on fire, officials said.
Three people were hospitalized with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said in a statement. All the southbound lanes of 495 have been closed at Exit 26, with traffic being diverted onto Route 62 in Berlin, officials said.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and State Police did not immediately identify the cause of the crash or say how long cleanup would take. State Police officials said that in the course of the crash, fuel spilled onto the road and was being cleaned up.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
