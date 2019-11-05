Interstate 495 southbound is closed at Exit 26 in Berlin early Tuesday following a multi-truck crash there just after 3 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a major crash between three tractor-trailers and a pickup just south of Exit 26 that resulted in one of the tractor-trailers catching on fire, officials said.

Three people were hospitalized with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said in a statement. All the southbound lanes of 495 have been closed at Exit 26, with traffic being diverted onto Route 62 in Berlin, officials said.