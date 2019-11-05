State Police found a missing Hatfield woman in the woods near her home in Western Massachusetts on Monday afternoon using a helicopter equipped with infrared technology, police said.

At 2 p.m., State Police began to assist Hatfield police in their search for a 19-year-old woman who was missing from her home near Route 10, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said. A State Police Air Wing helicopter responded and used Forward Looking Infrared technology to search the woods near the woman’s house, State Police said.

After about an hour, the helicopter’s crew saw the woman and directed troopers on the ground to her location. The woman was found “safe and sound” and was evaluated at the scene, police said.