Michelle Butler, 46, and James Butler, 48, of Rumney, N.H., were found buried in a shallow grave Oct. 27 and 28 on South Padre Island in Texas, the Kleberg County sheriff’s office said.

Adam Curtis Williams, 33, has been identified as the man seen driving the New Hampshire couple’s truck into Mexico on Oct. 21, Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert told reporters during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Officials in Texas have named a suspect in connection with the killing of a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach last month.

The couple were traveling the country with their RV and truck and had set up their vehicles along the beach at Padre Island Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office said. Relatives reported the Butlers missing after the couple was last heard from Oct. 16, and their truck and RV were also reported missing.

On Oct. 27, “the partial remains of a person were seen in a shallow grave. Wildlife, it appears, dug out part of the shallow grave, which exposed the body,” Kleberg County Sheriff Lieutenant David Mendoza told reporters Monday. “We discovered first the female body and then the male body.”

The Butlers’ deaths were ruled homicides last week, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams is currently wanted for felony theft because that is what the sheriff’s office feels they have probable cause to arrest him for, Hubert said.

Kleberg sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident or Williams’ location to come forward. Williams has scars above and below his right eye, extensive tattoos on his arms and neck, and ear gauges, Hubert said. Williams is local to the Corpus Christi area.

Deputies have said they are also looking for another “person of interest,” a woman who can be seen, in a photo released by deputies, in the passenger seat of the stolen truck allegedly being driven by Williams.

Globe Correspondent Alyssa Lukpat contributed to this report. Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.