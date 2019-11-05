In addition to contested mayoral contests in cities such as Brockton, Medford, Melrose, Revere, Somerville, and Taunton, communities picked councilors and school committee members, and voted on local ballot initiatives.

The vote included closely watched elections such as the mayoral race in Fall River, where incumbent Jasiel Correia was on the ballot despite having suspended his campaign in the face of federal fraud and extortion charges. Correia faced front-runner Paul Coogan and write-in candidate Cathy Ann Viveiros.

Voters in 58 communities across Massachusetts went to the polls Tuesday to elect new municipal leaders — empowering some first-time winners, ensuring another term for many incumbents, and dashing some political aspirations, at least for now.

Advertisement

In Brockton, City Council President Robert F. Sullivan and Jimmy L. Pereira were vying to lead the City of Champions, where then-mayor Bill Carpenter died suddenly in July. In Brockton’s seven-way preliminary, Sullivan finished first with 5,084 votes. Pereira, a community and transportation planner with the Old Colony Planning Council, received 3,321 votes.

Mayor Stephanie M. Burke of Medford faced a challenge from city councilor and local attorney Breanna Lungo-Koehn. Burke said her tenure has brought accomplishments such as the current construction of a new police headquarters, the pending building of a library, and the revitalization of Chevallier Theatre.

Lungo-Koehn said that in response to “the overdevelopment of luxury apartments,” she wants Medford to plan instead for “purposeful development.”

The Melrose race marked the city’s first for an open mayoral seat since Robert J. Dolan was first elected in 2001. The candidates on the ballot Tuesday — Democratic state Representative Paul Brodeur and Councilor at Large Monica Medeiros — divided voters almost evenly in the preliminary, when Brodeur outpaced Medeiros by just 179 votes.

A supporter of last April’s successful $5.2 million tax override for the schools, Brodeur said he would work to ensure the funds are used efficiently and transparently. Medeiros, who would be Melrose’s first popularly elected female mayor, said she would develop a five-year financial plan and provide more “community engagement” in decision-making.

Advertisement

In Revere, four years after Brian Arrigo unseated Daniel Rizzo as mayor, the two went head-to-head in a rematch. Rizzo, a city councilor, has pledged to “listen to the people” and focus on quality of life issues. Arrigo has highlighted the progress he said the city has seen in the last four years, from efforts to professionalize city government to initiating the process of building a new high school.

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone of Somerville faced first-time candidate Marianne Walles, a social worker, union leader, and a native of the community. Walles’s campaign has highlighted her work with families and her focus on jobs, public schools, transportation, and other issues affecting voters’ daily lives. Curtatone, a fellow Somerville native who has led the city since 2004, has touted his achievements in office, such as police reform and improved city services.

Taunton will have its first female mayor no matter how its election turns out, after City Councilor Estele Borges, a Democrat, faced off against state Representative Shaunna O’Connell, a Republican. Borges, a therapist and real estate agent, has said that after five years on the council, she is “ready on day one” to be mayor. O’Connell has touted her blue-collar upbringing and her experience in the state House of Representatives since she defeated incumbent representative James H. Fagan in 2010.

Advertisement

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno of Springfield also faced a challenger: community activist Yolanda Cancel. Cancel has said she was inspired to run after her son was shot outside a convenience store in May, when he encouraged her to continue her efforts to make Springfield safer. Sarno, a four-term incumbent, won the preliminary election by more than a four-to-one margin over Cancel. He has pledged to build on his work in public safety, job creation, and economic development.

Elections were held Tuesday in every Massachusetts city, and towns with charters that specifically require November elections, and towns holding special elections.

In Cambridge, voters went to the polls to elect nine city councilors out of a field of 22, and to choose six School Committee members from 11 candidates. The council will then elect one of its members to serve as mayor.

In Worcester, incumbent Mayor Joseph M. Petty faced three challengers: Bill Coleman, Donna M. Colorio, and Owurakwaku Sarkodieh. Sarkodieh was a first-time candidate, Colorio has served on the city’s School Committee, and Coleman has sought local office several times in the past.

Waltham’s veteran mayor, Jeannette McCarthy, faced a challenge by Councilor-at-Large Diane LeBlanc, a retired federal government executive who says she will institute “true citywide planning” to better control development and address quality of life issues. McCarthy, in office since 2004, says she wants complete work begun under her administration, such as the construction of a new Main Street bridge and a new high school.

Advertisement

In Braintree, Town Councilor Charles Kokoros and Electric Light Board chair Thomas Reynolds are vying to succeed retiring Mayor Joseph Sullivan.

Kokoros, the owner of Braintree Cleaners, said he would work to “preserve our small town character,” including updating the master plan and opposing zoning measures that could lead to unwanted development. Reynolds, Marshfield’s public works director, said his priority was to “find the money to support the public schools.” He would also update the master plan and seek zoning changes to help Braintree better control development.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.