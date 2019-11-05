His meet and greet event will take place Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. at his pop-up shop at 350 Boylston St. in Boston. Ticket holders will get the opportunity to take one photo with Jules and take home an autographed copy of his latest children’s book, “ Flying High 3 .”

The disarmingly charming wide receiver will be taking pictures with fans at his pop-up shop on Nov. 10. But tickets are limited — and they cost $150.

If you’re not up for spending that much money, you can still check out Edelman’s line of JE11 branded apparel and merchandise at his pop-up store on Boylston Street, which will be open for three days this weekend. For football fans, the timing couldn’t be better, since the Patriots don’t have a game. (‘Only one way to do bye week right,’ Edelman wrote on Facebook.)

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Edelman has hosted a pop-up shop (this is actually his 4th annual) and he’s promised “brand new gear, brand new location, tons of surprises.”

Edelman’s JE11 pop-up shop will be open at 350 Boylston St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 8), Saturday (Nov. 9), and Sunday (Nov. 10). For more information, visit www.julianedelman.com.

Boston... let’s go for it on 4th. Boylston St. Next week. 👀 you there. #JE11PopUp 🛣 pic.twitter.com/43ilOUjJsu — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 30, 2019

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.