Want to meet Julian Edelman?
The disarmingly charming wide receiver will be taking pictures with fans at his pop-up shop on Nov. 10. But tickets are limited — and they cost $150.
His meet and greet event will take place Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. at his pop-up shop at 350 Boylston St. in Boston. Ticket holders will get the opportunity to take one photo with Jules and take home an autographed copy of his latest children’s book, “Flying High 3.”
If you’re not up for spending that much money, you can still check out Edelman’s line of JE11 branded apparel and merchandise at his pop-up store on Boylston Street, which will be open for three days this weekend. For football fans, the timing couldn’t be better, since the Patriots don’t have a game. (‘Only one way to do bye week right,’ Edelman wrote on Facebook.)
This isn’t the first time Edelman has hosted a pop-up shop (this is actually his 4th annual) and he’s promised “brand new gear, brand new location, tons of surprises.”
Edelman’s JE11 pop-up shop will be open at 350 Boylston St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 8), Saturday (Nov. 9), and Sunday (Nov. 10). For more information, visit www.julianedelman.com.
Boston... let’s go for it on 4th. Boylston St. Next week. 👀 you there. #JE11PopUp 🛣 pic.twitter.com/43ilOUjJsu— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 30, 2019
