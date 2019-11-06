The metal shop was in a one-story comemercial building. Its roof partially collapsed, according to a tweet from the Cambridge Fire Department, which assisted Waltham firefighters.

The fire ignited around 7:40 a.m. at Acton Metal Processing Corporation at 41 Athletic Field Road, said Waltham Fire Lieutenant Garry Jackson.

A three-alarm blaze broke out at a metal shop in Waltham Wednesday morning, the fire department said.

Watertown, Newton, Lexington, Wellesley, and Arlington firefighters also assisted, Waltham firefighters said in a tweet.

Jackson did not have a damage estimate. He did not know if anyone was injured or in the building when the fire broke out.

Advertisement

Firefighters were still putting out the fire around 2:30 p.m., Jackson said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, he said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.