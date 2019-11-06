Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Easton after the body of a Plymouth woman was found in a home with an apparent gunshot wound Wednesday evening.
Police responded to 234 Washington St. shortly after 6:20 p.m., according to the Bristol district attorney’s office. There, authorities found the body of a 49-year-old woman, according to that office.
The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.
Pending next of kin notification, the victim’s identity was withheld Wednesday night.
State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Easton police, and prosecutors are investigating.
