The backing of a prominent woman of color could help Warren build support among black voters, who are seen as key to her hopes of winning the nomination.

“The American people deserve to be represented by elected officials who see them, who listen to them, and who fight for them,” Pressley says in a video announcement of her endorsement. “This election is a fight for the very soul of our nation. Elizabeth knows how to fight and she knows how to win.”

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a rising progressive star and the first black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress, announced Wednesday she is endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren for president, delivering a major boost to the Cambridge Democrat as she faces growing attacks from her political rivals.

Pressley, who has a national profile and is a gifted speaker, could be a powerful surrogate for Warren, whom she will join on the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina.

Pressley’s endorsement also comes as Warren faces criticism from across the political spectrum over her Medicare for All plan.

Former vice president Joe Biden has also sharpened his attacks against her, calling her condensing and elitist in a blog post while also taking a swipe at her for once being a registered Republican.

By contrast, Pressley’s endorsement video and accompanying statement stress Warren’s focus on people from all walks of life, especially the most vulnerable.

“Elizabeth listens to the voices of community; in church basements and in packed gymnasiums, she has heard the stories of families who are struggling, and she has responded with activism, visionary policies, and community-led plans,” said Pressley, who represents the most diverse congressional district in Massachusetts.

“From fighting to erase income inequality and close the racial wealth gap, to taking on the epidemic of gun violence and working to dismantle structural racism, Elizabeth has made it her life’s work to pursue justice for working families and put economic and political power in the hands of people.”

Pressley’s endorsement is not entirely surprising, given their Massachusetts connection. Warren also chose to stay neutral in Pressley’s 2018 primary challenge to long-time incumbent Michael Capuano for the Seventh District seat, while most of the Massachusetts congressional delegation backed the incumbent.

But who Pressley would endorse has been the subject of widespread speculation. In supporting Warren, she is breaking with three other progressive freshmen lawmakers who make up “The Squad” — Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Those women recently endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, giving his campaign a major boost.

Backing Warren is the highest profile endorsement Pressley has made so far. Last month, she announced her support for Jesse Mermell, a former Deval Patrick aide and Brookline selectwoman running to succeed Joseph P. Kennedy III in the Forth District.

Kennedy is vacating his House seat to run for the Senate against fellow Democrat Senator Edward J. Markey. Pressley has signaled she has no intention of endorsing a candidate in that primary.

