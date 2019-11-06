A Boston woman claimed her $100,000 Mass Cash lottery prize Tuesday four days before her winnings were set to expire, the Massachusetts Lottery said.
Jasmine Henry bought her winning Quic Pic ticket on Nov. 9, 2018, from Metamorphosis, a convenience store at 1153 Washington St. in Dorchester, Mass Lottery said in a statement.
“Jasmine Henry of Boston claimed her $100,000 prize (before taxes) Tuesday, November 5 at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters,” the statement said. “The store received a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.”
If Henry had not claimed her prize, Mass Lottery would have distributed the money to cities and towns in Massachusetts, Mass Lottery said.
Henry is the second person to win a Mass Cash prize from Metamorphosis, said Ted Retzos, the owner of the store. Retzos said his store got $1,000 when someone bought a winning ticket about eight years ago.
“Wow, in the last moment. That’s crazy,” Retzos said of Henry claiming her prize. “Nothing you can do with [$1,000] today but pay the bills.”
