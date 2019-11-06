An 85-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run crash in east Taunton Wednesday evening, police said.
The man was struck in the area of 305 Middleborough Ave. at about 5:30 p.m., Taunton police said in a press release.
He was found lying in the roadway when officers arrived, police said.
He was taken by ambulance to Morton Hospital, police said. Authorities believe the vehicle that fled the scene is a a small gray SUV.
The crash is under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.