As part of the deal, Emerson, a 4,570-student college best known for its communications and theater programs, will get a cash infusion of $30 million from Marlboro’s endowment. Emerson will also take over Marlboro’s real estate in southern Vermont, including a farm and 17 miles of cross-country trails, assessed at $10 million.

Emerson president Lee Pelton and Marlboro president Kevin Quigley are scheduled to announce the planned alliance on Wednesday at meetings with their campus communities.

In an unusual cross-state deal, Boston’s Emerson College is exploring a merger with Marlboro College, a small school in Vermont with its own organic farm, known for holding New England-style town meetings where faculty, students, and staff vote on schoolwide matters.

Emerson’s liberal arts program will be renamed the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies at Emerson College, according to officials at the colleges.

Under a draft agreement, Marlboro, with fewer than 150 students and declining enrollment, will close its Vermont campus at the end of this academic year. Marlboro students will be able to complete their degrees at Emerson. Tenured and tenure-track faculty will also be able to teach at Emerson.

It is unclear how many students and faculty will make the transition from rural Vermont to downtown Boston.

“This is an extraordinary alliance and a quintessential win for both of our commonwealths of learning,” Pelton said in a statement. “One way to understand this transaction is to think of an individual making a $40 million gift to endow an existing college program.”

For its size, Marlboro has a healthy endowment and little debt. But it has been plagued by other problems facing many small, private colleges, particularly in Vermont. Marlboro’s enrollment has fallen, and it has been forced to offer increasingly larger discounts on its tuition through grants and other financial aid to lure students to its campus.

In the past year, Marlboro’s peers, including Southern Vermont College, Green Mountain College, and the College of St. Joseph have all closed.

Marlboro had been looking to avoid that fate and was in search of a merger partner.

A merger between Marlboro and the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut fell through in September, two months after it was announced. Both sides said they were unable to come to an agreement. Marlboro officials had previously said they wanted to preserve the college’s governance culture, its campus, and education philosophy that allowed students to develop their own curriculum.

Doing all that proved to be difficult.

Marlboro’s legacy will endure in the alliance with Emerson, Quigley said.

“This remarkable opportunity to develop an alliance with Emerson ensures that the essential elements of Marlboro will endure,” Quigley said in a statement. “It preserves our identity through renaming Emerson’s Institute as the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies, continues our pedagogy and commitment to progressive education by bringing our faculty to the Emerson campus, and provides extraordinary educational opportunities for our students.”

The deal has similarities to Boston University’s acquisition of its smaller neighbor Wheelock College in 2018. Wheelock closed, but some of its students and faculty joined BU and its name lived on in the university’s school of education.

For Emerson, the partnership with Marlboro provides an opportunity to increase its $161 million endowment and help improve its standing with bond rating agencies. Emerson has taken on significant debt in recent years for building renovations, and Moody’s Investors Services noted that the college could upgrade its mid-tier ratings if it had a “significant, sustained increase in liquid financial resources including enhanced fund-raising.”

In the coming months, Emerson and Marlboro will iron out the details of the alliance, including issues of academic affairs, finances, governance, and administration. The deal is to be finalized by July 1.

Emerson’s Little Building in Boston. Matt Kalinowski/Matt Kalinowski

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.