In a statement, Fenway Sports Group Real Estate, a subsidiary of team parent Fenway Sports Group, said the performing arts venue targeted for the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets will be called MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

The parent company of the Red Sox on Wednesday announced that it’s partnering with MGM Grand International on a music hall set to open alongside Fenway Park in 2021.

It’ll sit beyond the right field bleachers and accommodate approximately 5,000 patrons, the release said. In addition to offering a variety of live events, local schools, colleges and other groups will have a chance to partner with the hall to create “an epicenter for the performing arts community in Boston,” the statement said.

Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, was bullish on the project.

“Fenway Park is among the most iconic ballparks in sports, and MGM Resorts is proud to grow our presence there and build on our tremendous partnership with the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group,” Murren said in the statement.

He said that with “exciting Major League Baseball action inside the ballpark, and with MGM Music Hall at Fenway wowing with performing arts outside, visitors can count on unforgettable experiences on both sides of the world-famous Green Monster.”

Murren’s words were echoed by Tom Werner, chairman of Fenway Sports Group.

“We are so pleased to have MGM as our partner on this exciting project,” Werner said. “Their brand is synonymous with entertainment and hospitality – two things we hope to excel in with this new venue. We look forward to seeing their logo in bright lights on the marquee.”

John Henry, principal owner of the Red Sox, also owns the Boston Globe.

The hall will be owned by Fenway Sports Group Real Estate and operated by Fenway Music Company, a joint venture between Fenway Sports Management and Crossroads Presents, according to the statement.

Crossroads Presents is a Boston-based promoter and venue management company affiliated with Live Nation and managed by Don Law, according to the announcement.

“Construction activities on the project are scheduled to begin later this month and a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for November 22 with Mayor Martin J. Walsh,” the statement said. “The MGM Music Hall at Fenway is targeted for completion in the fall of 2021.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.