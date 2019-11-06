“Mrs. Trump will visit Boston Medical Center to learn about their Cuddling Assists in Lowering Maternal and Infant Stress (CALM) Program developed to treat babies born with NAS,” the White House said Monday in a statement.

The White House says Trump’s visit is part of her Be Best initiative.

First lady Melania Trump is arriving Wednesday at Boston Medical Center to highlight a treatment program for infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

Some 250 people who work at the hospital are planning on protesting the First lady’s visit.

Organizers of the protest say they are concerned that a photo opportunity highlighting BMC’s work with a vulnerable population could send the wrong message to patients — especially immigrants who are worried about the Trump administration’s enforcement

policies.

“If they thought that my affiliation was with somebody who promotes such division and promotes the hatred of immigrants, I’m sure that they’re not going to be asking to come to see me to take care of them,” said Cecilia T. Girard, a nurse midwife who is an immigrant from Ecuador.

The White House said that in addition to CALM, “Boston Medical Center developed several other programs aimed to assist pregnant women with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and newborn babies suffering from the impact of SUD.”

According to the White House, “Mrs. Trump will receive a briefing from the Boston Medical Center Staff on the status of these programs. Following the briefing, Mrs. Trump will tour Boston Medical Center’s Pediatric Unit to see first-hand how these programs are implemented and meet with the children and families who have been successfully treated.”

Word of Trump’s visit has sparked days of intense discussion at BMC, turning an otherwise nonpartisan event into a controversy that highlights the deep divisions that have proliferated here and across the country since Donald Trump became president.

Organizers said they circulated a letter last week asking hospital administrators to consider canceling the visit. On Monday, about 75 people met with president and chief executive Kate Walsh, according to several people who attended.

Walsh said Melania Trump’s visit will provide well-deserved recognition for an innovative and effective program.

In an e-mail sent Tuesday to BMC’s 6,000 employees, Walsh said she hopes “the visit will be a unique opportunity to share our values of respect and inclusion with federal leaders whose policies have a significant impact on the vulnerable populations we are dedicated to serving.”

“Two-thirds of our patients have some form of government insurance, and our health plan is the largest participant in the state’s Medicaid accountable care organization, so the opportunity to highlight the innovative work we are doing is critical to ensuring that we are able to continue to deliver on our mission well into the future,” she added.

Last year, Boston Medical Center announced that a “quality improvement (QI) initiative” at the hospital focusing on “using non-pharmacologic approaches to care for infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) yielded positive short-term outcomes for both the mothers and infants. The results, published in the Journal of Perinatology, showed a decrease in medication use, length of stay, and health care costs.”

According to BMC, the hospital in 2016 “implemented these new approaches in the hospital. Non-pharmacologic treatment approaches included parental presence at the infant’s bedside, skin to skin contact, and breastfeeding as first-line treatment. Parents were educated about the importance of their presence and contact with their infants, and infants were cared for in a pediatrics inpatient room with a bed for parents once mothers were discharged for their immediate postpartum care.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.