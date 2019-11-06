Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohria announced that he will step down at the end of this academic year after a decade of running one of the most powerful graduate business programs in the country.
Nohria has been a prolific fundraiser and an advocate for online education, who has taken on a key role in planning for Harvard’s research campus in Allston. During his tenure, Nohria also apologized for the business school’s unequal treatment of women and has boosted the number of case studies used by students that feature female protagonists.
“I love this school and university and have tried to serve both as best I could,” Nohria said in an email to the university community. “Ten years gave us a good run to make progress.”
Advertisement
In a statement, Harvard president Lawrence Bacow praised Nohria.
“He has led HBS with vision and wisdom, a canny sense of organizational dynamics, a humane concern for others, and a relish for innovation,” Bacow said in an university-wide email. “His leadership has benefited not only HBS but the university more broadly.”
Nohria who joined the business school’s faculty in 1988 had been considered by many Harvard observers to be a top candidate to become university president after Drew Faust stepped down. But Harvard’s managing board last year selected Bacow instead.
On Wednesday, Bacow said that the university would soon begin a search for a new dean.
Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.