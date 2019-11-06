Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohria announced that he will step down at the end of this academic year after a decade of running one of the most powerful graduate business programs in the country.

Nohria has been a prolific fundraiser and an advocate for online education, who has taken on a key role in planning for Harvard’s research campus in Allston. During his tenure, Nohria also apologized for the business school’s unequal treatment of women and has boosted the number of case studies used by students that feature female protagonists.

“I love this school and university and have tried to serve both as best I could,” Nohria said in an email to the university community. “Ten years gave us a good run to make progress.”