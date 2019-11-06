During the traffic stop, the female backed up her car, almost hitting the officers. She struck the police cruiser and fled the scene, Lieutenant Michael Kmiec said in an e-mail.

Officers stopped a female driver for a traffic offense on Joyce Street around 7 p.m, the Lynn Police Department said.

A routine traffic stop led to a police chase and crash in Lynn Wednesday night that sent three people to the hospital, according to police.

Police chased the car for a short distance before the female crashed into another vehicle at Essex Street and Chatham Street, according to Kmiec.

The driver was taken into custody. Her passenger was apprehended after leading police on a foot chase, Kmiec said.

Advertisement

Officers found a firearm and ammunition at the scene, he said.

The 37-year-old driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The two suspects were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects, who were not identified, are expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Thursday, Kmiec said.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.