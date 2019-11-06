A 58-year-old Ipswich man was fatally injured when he was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle in the North Shore town Tuesday evening, Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement.
The name of the man was not immediately available.
According to Nikas, the bicyclist was struck by the SUV on Topsfield Road near the intersection with Congress Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The man was rushed to Beverly Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Nikas said.
The operator of the Jeep Compass, a 21-year-old Ipswich woman, remained at the scene, police said.
The fatal crash remains under investigation by police and Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
