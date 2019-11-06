Stanovich was injured when a fire broke out at Canaan Fuels at 157 Pratt St. on the afternoon of Sept. 25, according to authorities. He was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital for emergency treatment.

Ron Stanovich died Tuesday night, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office. Quinn’s spokesman said foul play isn’t suspected.

A 64-year-old mechanic who was severely burned in a fire at a Mansfield gas station in September has succumbed to his injuries, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The blaze started when “someone was welding too close to a 55-gallon drum,” said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, back in September.

When firefighters responded to the scene, flames were visible in “every window, every bay,” said Mansfield Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini shortly after the blaze tore through the business.

“It was fully involved, the entire building,” he said by phone hours after the fire broke out.

The full-service station did not have any sprinkler systems installed, said Boldrighini.

“It’s an older gas station,” he said.

Multiple employees were at the station at the time.

Boldrighini said the building was “thoroughly burned” and that multiple vehicles, both inside the building and outside, were damaged. Firefighters had to contend with multiple explosions because of materials in the station, he said.

About 20 firefighters responded to the scene, including units from Norton, Easton, and Foxborough.

