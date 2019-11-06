Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohria announced that he will step down at the end of this academic year after a decade of running one of the most powerful graduate business programs in the country. Nohria has been a prolific fundraiser and an advocate for online education, who has taken on a key role in planning for Harvard’s research campus in Allston. During his tenure, Nohria also apologized for the business school’s unequal treatment of women and has boosted the number of case studies used by students that feature female protagonists. “I love this school and university and have tried to serve both as best I could,” Nohria said in an e-mail to the university community. “Ten years gave us a good run to make progress.” In a statement, Harvard president Lawrence Bacow praised Nohria for leading the school “with vision and wisdom, a canny sense of organizational dynamics, a humane concern for others, and a relish for innovation.” Nohria, who joined the business school’s faculty in 1988, had been considered by many Harvard observers to be a top candidate to become university president when Drew Faust stepped down. But Harvard’s managing board last year selected Bacow instead.

Quincy

Brothers arraigned in death of man in fight

Two brothers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to a fight outside the American Legion post in Quincy that led to the death of a Bridgewater father of three in late January, officials said. Matthew Potter, 36, of Weymouth, is charged with the manslaughter of Christopher McCallum, a 44-year-old engineer who died after he was allegedly sucker-punched and his head hit the ground hard during a fight outside Robert I. Nickerson Post on Moon Island Road. Potter is also charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a female victim, and assault on another male victim, authorities said. His brother, Steven Potter, 34, of Boston, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to court documents. Both were arraigned at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. Steven Potter had been free on $1,000 bail, and that bail was continued at his arraignment, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office. Matthew Potter’s bail was set at $20,000, according to that office. Both Potters are due back in court on Jan. 10. Steven Potter has worked as an EMT with Boston EMS since June 2017. That agency said Wednesday it has placed him on leave.

Mansfield

Man burned in gas explosion dies

A 64-year-old mechanic who was severely burned in a fire at a Mansfield gas station in September has succumbed to his injuries, prosecutors said Wednesday. Ron Stanovich died Tuesday night, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office. Quinn’s spokesman said foul play isn’t suspected. Stanovich was injured when a fire broke out at Canaan Fuels at 157 Pratt St. on the afternoon of Sept. 25, according to authorities.

Lewiston, Maine

Somali woman elected to city council

A city in Maine that is home to thousands of African newcomers has elected a Somali American to its city council. Safiya Khalid defeated a fellow Democrat on Tuesday for a seat on the Lewiston City Council. She says her victory is proof that ‘‘community organizers beat internet trolls.’’ The 23-year-old Khalid was subject of social media criticism and threats, much of it originating outside Maine. (AP)