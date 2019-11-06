Nine nurses all working in the maternity ward of the same hospital have given birth in the past seven months — and all nine of the babies were boys, officials said.
The nine nurses work in Maternal Services at Beverly Hospital, said Kyle Reilly, a spokeswoman for Beverly Hospital.
All of the babies were delivered at Beverly Hospital between March and October, she said.
That isn’t the only baby boom amongst staff at a Massachusetts hospital: Eight co-workers at the North Shore Medical Center Birthplace in Salem were all pregnant simultaneously, before three gave birth in the last two weeks, Allison Epstein, a spokeswoman of North Shore Medical Center, said.
Three nurses, one obstetrician, and one unit secretary are still pregnant, she said. The youngest of the babies is due in February.
In March, the Globe reported on nine nurses at Maine Medical Center’s labor and delivery department who were all expecting at the same time. The nurses at the Portland, Maine, hospital were all expected to give birth between April and July.
