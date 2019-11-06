A nonbinding ballot question asking Boston residents to weigh in on changing the name of Dudley Square to Nubian Square was rejected by voters on Tuesday.
The measure failed with 45.7 percent of voters voicing support and 54.3 percent opposed, according to unofficial results from the City of Boston. The ballot measure polled voters city-wide, but Mayor Martin Walsh has said officials would take Roxbury residents’ preference into special consideration when weighing the decision to change the name.
A request to the city of Boston for details about the vote tallies from Roxbury precincts was not immediately returned.
Activists who have been seeking the name change say the name Dudley Square honors colonial governor Thomas Dudley, who oversaw the passage of laws that allowed slavery in Massachusetts.
“The name Dudley is a painful reminder and insult to the many black residents in the immediate area and beyond whose ancestors suffered the inhumanity and cruelty of slavery,” the activists say in a petition. “In addition, the new name of ‘Nubian Square’ would make a statement of resistance against gentrification and stake a claim to the land on which we currently reside, now and for the future.”
The group counts US Representative Ayanna Pressley, State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, and City Councilor Kim Janey among supporters.
Felice Belman of the Globe staff contributed.