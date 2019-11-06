A nonbinding ballot question asking Boston residents to weigh in on changing the name of Dudley Square to Nubian Square was rejected by voters on Tuesday.

The measure failed with 45.7 percent of voters voicing support and 54.3 percent opposed, according to unofficial results from the City of Boston. The ballot measure polled voters city-wide, but Mayor Martin Walsh has said officials would take Roxbury residents’ preference into special consideration when weighing the decision to change the name.

A request to the city of Boston for details about the vote tallies from Roxbury precincts was not immediately returned.